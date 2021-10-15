Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) shares traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 495.34 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 487 ($6.36). 138,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 177,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486 ($6.35).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 498.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 496.78. The stock has a market cap of £527.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.