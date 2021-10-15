Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97.10 ($1.27). 25,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 582,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £728.18 million and a P/E ratio of 48.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

