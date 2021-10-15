Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.50 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 73.20 ($0.96). Approximately 43,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 147,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

The company has a market cap of £82.83 million and a PE ratio of 45.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

In other Frenkel Topping Group news, insider Zoe Holland purchased 42,211 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £24,904.49 ($32,537.88).

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

