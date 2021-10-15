Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Shares Up 7.7%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) shares shot up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 10,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 5,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

The firm has a market cap of $188.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 94.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

