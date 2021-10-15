iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.06 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 96,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 163,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.