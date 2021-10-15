iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.06 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 96,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 163,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

