Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce $173.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.60 million and the lowest is $170.91 million. ATN International reported sales of $111.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $608.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.25 million to $611.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $753.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ATN International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ATN International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ATN International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATNI traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.86. 33,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.39 million, a PE ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $52.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

