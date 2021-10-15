e-Gulden Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.63 million and $140.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.00 or 0.00311869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,439 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,177 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

