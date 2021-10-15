Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

NYSE:JHG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.83. 527,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,477. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

