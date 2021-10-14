Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report $10.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.60 billion. Chubb reported sales of $10.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $38.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.93 billion to $39.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.48 billion to $42.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.96. 1,337,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,274. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

