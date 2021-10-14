GamerCoin (GHX) Price Tops $0.0504 on Exchanges

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $16.60 million and $1.24 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00118002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00072308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,096.52 or 1.00029478 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.71 or 0.06424792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

