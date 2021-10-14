TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $761,388.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded up 93.7% against the US dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $761,388.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00118002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00072308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,096.52 or 1.00029478 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.71 or 0.06424792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,163,652 coins.

Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE

