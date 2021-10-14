$810,000.00 in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post sales of $810,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $960,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.73 million, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million.

NASDAQ CRBP remained flat at $$1.02 on Thursday. 888,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,004,737. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 998,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

