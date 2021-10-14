Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce $218.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.00 million and the lowest is $218.43 million. BOX reported sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $858.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.72 million to $860.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $953.66 million, with estimates ranging from $935.60 million to $965.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.11. 3,575,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,274. BOX has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,496,090 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BOX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in BOX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after buying an additional 394,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BOX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,277,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after buying an additional 703,086 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.