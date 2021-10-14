Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce $327.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.55 million. Trex posted sales of $231.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 798,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,752. Trex has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.30.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $67,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

