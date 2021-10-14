FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0790 on Major Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $477.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 71.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.69 or 0.00237435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00095251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

