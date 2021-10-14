TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches Market Cap of $490,478.70

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $490,478.70 and $40,448.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001357 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

