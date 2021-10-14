Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.81. 890,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.23, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.76.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

