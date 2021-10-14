CryptEx Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $11,938.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $17.92 or 0.00030243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,181.01 or 0.99879853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00049172 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.00541721 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004684 BTC.

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

