Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce $576.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.53 million and the highest is $580.90 million. Bruker reported sales of $511.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 407,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.