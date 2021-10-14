Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Million

Analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post sales of $18.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $19.00 million. Veru reported sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $68.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

VERU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. 515,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $697.92 million, a P/E ratio of -873.13 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

