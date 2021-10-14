Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce sales of $294.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.00 million and the highest is $295.86 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $294.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.19. 615,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,899. Webster Financial has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Webster Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 70,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Webster Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.