Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce sales of $128.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.10 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $103.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $498.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,068,381.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $66.11. 909,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,683. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $68.76.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

