$28.70 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce sales of $28.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the lowest is $28.50 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $22.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.33 million to $113.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.38 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $124.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million.

BWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $17.63. 18,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,121. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market cap of $496.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

