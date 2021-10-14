Zacks: Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

KNX stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,107,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 245,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 99,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.