Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Price Target at €96.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €96.00 ($112.94).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded down €0.52 ($0.61) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €77.34 ($90.99). The stock had a trading volume of 506,060 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €81.58 and its 200-day moving average is €88.75. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

