Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 799,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,107,000 after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.