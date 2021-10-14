Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

SBH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 597,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,662,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 557,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

