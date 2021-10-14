Aurox Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.72 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, Aurox has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $51.72 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can now be bought for approximately $99.10 or 0.00173220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurox alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00252363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00095825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “URUSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.