U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.08. 8,490,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,457. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.
