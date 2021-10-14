Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV traded up $3.44 on Thursday, hitting $107.78. 2,698,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,084. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.