Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target at $161.13

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of CM traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.94. 1,118,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,034. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.31. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,228,000 after buying an additional 317,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after buying an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,943,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,320,000 after buying an additional 30,370 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

