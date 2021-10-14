Indexed Finance Trading Down 27.5% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $500,467.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00004452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00119319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00073113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,047.45 or 0.99641881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.89 or 0.06500834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

