Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the September 15th total of 3,104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.2 days.

Shares of Interfor stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,001. Interfor has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFSPF shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

