iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS ILIAF remained flat at $$202.00 on Thursday. iliad has a one year low of $147.25 and a one year high of $215.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILIAF shares. Societe Generale started coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, New Street Research cut iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

