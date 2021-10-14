Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mountain High Acquisitions stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 236,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,271. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Mountain High Acquisitions
