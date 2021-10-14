Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the September 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mountain High Acquisitions stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 236,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,271. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Mountain High Acquisitions alerts:

About Mountain High Acquisitions

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure assets to licensed producers, processors and retailers of the cannabis industry. It also plans to acquire assets such as equipment, real estate and technologies for the development of the business. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.