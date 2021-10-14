The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.11.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $121,000.

The Children’s Place stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.74. 234,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

