United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 85.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 96.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.91. 7,408,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,539,468. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

