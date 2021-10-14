Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Target Price at $301.75

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITMPF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. 89,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.