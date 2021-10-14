Short Interest in Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Rises By 253.8%

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MASN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 7,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,942. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32. Maison Luxe has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

