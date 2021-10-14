Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Increases By 228.7%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, a growth of 228.7% from the September 15th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Shares of LNVGY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 24,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.