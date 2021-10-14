Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Power Assets stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Power Assets has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3632 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

