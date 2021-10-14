ZClassic Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $7,664.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $119.96 or 0.00210320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00119987 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00132544 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

