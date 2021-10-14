Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.60. 57,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,719. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.