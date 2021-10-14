Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veracyte posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

VCYT stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 278,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,498. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,015,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 66.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after buying an additional 1,008,289 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 181.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after buying an additional 1,001,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Veracyte by 21,676.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after buying an additional 580,713 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

