Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.53.
About Magellan Aerospace
