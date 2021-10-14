Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.