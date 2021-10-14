Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of HYPMY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 3,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hypera has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Hypera had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $284.55 million during the quarter.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

