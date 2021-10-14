Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Update

Draper Esprit plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Draper Esprit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GRWXF stock remained flat at $$13.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. Draper Esprit has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Draper Esprit Plc engages in the creation, funding, and development of technology businesses. Its activities include primary direct investments, angel co-investments, and secondary investments. The company was founded by Simon Christopher Cook and Stuart Malcolm Chapman in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

