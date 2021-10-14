Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) PT at $32.00

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,093,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.60. 427,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,916. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 123.33 and a beta of 2.05. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

