Deutsche eMark Price Down 15.7% This Week (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $122,413.50 and approximately $45.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.